FOX 17 Morning team takes firefighters’ physical ability test

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich-- Firefighters are required to stay in shape for their job, which includes spending one hour in the gym during their shift.

In fact, one of the requirements to getting hired is passing a strenuous, physical abilities test.

Recently, the Plainfield Township Fire Department put some of the FOX 17 Morning Team through that same test. Every activity simulates what firefighters do on the job, from breaking down doors and walls to gain entry, all the way to carrying heavy equipment, even rescuing people.

Watch the video to see how Annie Szatkowski, Alyssa Hearin and Nicole DiDonato did. Our lungs are still burning!