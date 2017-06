GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids police officer has fought cancer and won…and is now also celebrating his retirement.

We’ve followed Officer Torey Whitten since a basketball fundraiser in May of 2015:

Monday, Whitten retired from the Grand Rapids Police Department after 21 years of service. He also received a special congratulations from University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh.