GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- More changes are coming to FOX 17 News.

On Monday, Janice Allen anchored her final 10 and 11 o'clock newscasts with Christian Frank. The two have been on the late night news desk together since January 2011.

But don't worry! Janice isn't going far.

You'll now be able to catch her on FOX 17 News at 4, 5 and 6.

Annie Szatkowski will now be anchoring the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts with Christian.

FOX 17's Alyssa Hearin will join Doug Reardon on weekend mornings