× Police: Alcohol believed to be factor in rollover accident

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 47-year-old Portland man was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing after his car rolled over on East Bluewater Highway near Kramer Road in Ionia County.

Police responded to the crash on Sunday to find the driver in serious but non-life threatening condition.

The incident is still under investigation, but police believe alcohol was a factor.