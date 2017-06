× Police: Man thrown from vehicle after losing control

MUSKEGON TWP., Mich. — Just around 2 a.m. police responded to an accident where the driver was thrown from his vehicle.

According to police, the man was driving north on U.S. 31 near mile marker 118 when he lost control of his vehicle and went through the median into a swampy area.

The condition of driver is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation. Stay with FOX 17 on air and online for updates regarding this accident.