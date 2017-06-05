Police: Ottawa County toddler drowns in backyard pool

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A three-year-old child has died after apparently drowning in a backyard pool Monday.

Ottawa County deputies say they were called to the home in the 17000 block of 3rd Street at about 2:00pm. They say that Cairo Klaasen, 3, was found at the bottom of the above ground pool at his home.

Investigators say Cairo was playing in the backyard and his parents were close by, but they became involved with another task and lost sight of the boy. The parents called 911.

Efforts to resuscitate the boy were not successful. He was pronounced dead at a Holland hospital.

We’ll have more details when they become available.