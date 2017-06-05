Police: Suspect in Indiana killings found dead

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the deaths of three people in southern Indiana say they’ve found the body of a man whom they consider a suspect in the killings.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies found a body inside Richard Lee Burton Jr.’s pickup truck parked at a camp Monday morning. The county coroner hasn’t released the man’s name or determined the cause of death.

State Police said in a news release that they believe the body is Burton and that he was responsible for the three deaths. The investigation continues.

Police say Burton was living at the rural Washington County home where the three bodies were found Sunday, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

Autopsies are scheduled Tuesday.