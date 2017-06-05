SAT & ACT prep programs and practice tests available at Sylvan Learning Center

Posted 11:46 AM, June 5, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45AM, June 5, 2017

Summer is one of the best times for ACT and SAT prep for high school juniors and seniors. Typically, most colleges require students to take the ACT or SAT in order to be accepted.

While high schools offer the tests, not many students get the score they need to get in their college on the first try. Sylvan Learning Center wants to help, which is why they offer multiple college prep classes and programs over the summer.

Sylvan Learning Center offers free practice tests and consultations as well, which can be requested by clicking here.

If parents mention they saw Sylvan Learning Center on the Fox 17 Morning Mix, they'll receive $100 off Prep Programs that Sylvan has to offer.

To learn more about their college prep programs and to find the closest location, visit sylvanlearning.com.

