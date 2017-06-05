WH says Trump won’t block Comey testimony

Posted 2:33 PM, June 5, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will not assert executive privilege to try to block testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says the president’s power to invoke privilege is “well-established.” However, she says Trump will not take that step in order to ensure a “swift and thorough examination of the facts” related to Comey’s firing and the multiple investigations into Russia’s election meddling.

Comey is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill Thursday.

