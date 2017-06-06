Active classes for kids and adults happening all summer long at For The Kidz Gymnastics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever want to soar on aerial silks or learn how to fly on a trampoline wall?

These activities and so many more are taught in a variety of classes at For The Kidz Gymnastics all summer long. Classes include martial arts, dancing, tumbling, gymnastics, and ninja training.

Todd took a trip to For The Kidz Gymnastics to see all the activities and classes they have for kids, and even a couple for the adults.

For a full list of classes and open gym times, click here.

For The Kidz is located at 1391 Gezon Parkway in Wyoming. For more information, call (616)-726-7979 or visit forthekidz.com.