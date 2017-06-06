Boy in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

DENVER TWP., Mich. – A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Newaygo County.

The crash happened at about 6:00pm at the intersection of 1 Mile Road and Dickinson Avenue, just east of the village of Hesperia.

Newaygo County deputies say the boy had entered the roadway and was hit by a westbound vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man from Fremont. Aeromed flew the boy to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.