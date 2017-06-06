Live – Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio on latest into sexual assault charges of three players

Boy in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

Posted 12:15 PM, June 6, 2017, by

DENVER TWP., Mich. – A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Newaygo County.

The crash happened at about 6:00pm at the intersection of 1 Mile Road and Dickinson Avenue, just east of the village of Hesperia.

Newaygo County deputies say the boy had entered the roadway and was hit by a westbound vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man from Fremont.  Aeromed flew the boy to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s