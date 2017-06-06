× Community to remember teen hit by car while jogging

HOLLAND, Mich. — A memorial service is planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Overisel Reformed Church in Holland for a teen who was struck by a car while out for jog.

Julie Genzink, 19, was out jogging with a friend on May 24th on 142nd Avenue when the two crossed the street in front of a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle attempted but was unable to stop and struck Genzink.

According to an obituary by Yntema Funeral Home in Zeeland, Genzink was transported to Spectrum Hospital following the accident where she passed away on June 1 from severe head injuries.

The family is asking that memorial donations be made to the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan “Be Nice” Campaign, Mary Free Bed Foundation in Grand Rapids or a charity of choice.