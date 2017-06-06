× Concrete contractor from Problem Solver report seen soliciting for customers in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff is warning residents that a person featured in a FOX 17 Problem Solvers report is trying to get hired to do concrete work in the area.

The sheriff made the alert on Facebook earlier Tuesday.

In the FOX 17 report from May 16, we told you about Aaron Weaver, who owns Weaver Concrete in Paw Paw. He’s been accused of ripping off a couple in Niles, Michigan.

Problem Solvers ran his criminal background and found out not only did he plead guilty to felony home invasion, he’s also been charged three different times with operating as an unlicensed building contractor, impersonating a public officer, on multiple drug charges, writing a fraudulent check, and driving without a license numerous times. He has court judgments against him and disputes totaling nearly $38,000 in four different counties in Michigan and more in Indiana.

The Allegan Sheriff says that he allegedly went to residence in the Allegan area to give an estimate on a concrete driveway and requested that the homeowner pay cash up front.