Dangerous swimming conditions forecast in Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon

LAKE MICHIGAN – The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards statement for Tuesday afternoon all along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The advisory goes into effect at 2:00pm Tuesday and lasts through the evening. Beaches from St. Joseph to Whitehall are affected. The weather service says beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include North Beach in South Haven, Holland State Park, Muskegon State Park, Mears State Park in Pentwater and Stearns Park in Ludington.

Waves from 3-5 feet are expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Strong currents will make the north sides of piers to be particularly dangerous places to swim.

