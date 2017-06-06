PORTAGE, Mich. -- Mona Shores sophomore, Raegan Cox scored the only goal of the first half. Forest Hills Central dominated the second half, scoring four goals to advance to Friday's Regional Final against 2nd ranked Brighton.
FH Central girls soccer wins 4-1 over Mona Shores
