Former lifeguard charged with trying to record girl change in school locker room

FREMONT, Mich. — A former teenage lifeguard was arraigned for a second time for allegedly trying to record a student changing at Fremont High School in 2015.

Jakob Bradley, 18, was arraigned May 30 after allegedly attempting to record a video of a girl changing in a locker room at Fremont High School in November 2015. He was charged with capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and eavesdropping/installing a device, according to the Newaygo County District Court. Both are felonies.

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Ken Haggart says the district informed families in April after police brought it to their attention. Haggart says Bradley wasn’t successful in recording anything from the locker room.

Bradley was formerly a lifeguard at the Fremont Community Recreation Center, until March when he was accused of setting up a recording device in the pool locker room. Police say he had at least 1 recording in his possession when he was arrested. He was charged with eavesdropping/installing a device and using computers to commit a crime.

Bradley plead not guilty in both cases. He’s due back in court for a probable cause conference June 8.