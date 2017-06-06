× Fundraiser to help memorial for Kalamazoo bicyclists killed a year ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A fundraiser is underway on the eve of the anniversary of a bicycling tragedy in Kalamazoo.

The Chain Gang and Kalamazoo Strong are holding the fundraiser at Arcadia Ales to raise money for a memorial statue, remembering the five bicyclists killed in a crash on June 7, 2016.

The Chain Gang is a biking group that meets periodically for rides around the Kalamazoo area. The five riders, Fred Anton (Tony) Nelson, 73, of Kalamazoo; Larry Paulik, 74, of Kalamazoo; Debbie Bradley, 53, of Augusta; Suzanne Sippel, 56, of Augusta; and Melissa Ann Fevig-Hughes, 42, of Augusta, died when Charles Pickett, Jr. drove his pickup truck into the group on Westnedge Avenue. Pickett was allegedly under the influence of painkillers. He is awaiting trial on 2nd degree murder charges and several others. Paul Gobble, Sheila Jeske, Paul Runnels, and Jennifer Johnson were also injured in the crash.

Tuesday night’s event will include a donation of proceeds at Arcadia Ales to the memorial project and a ride.

