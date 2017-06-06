Grace Johnson hat trick leads GR Catholic Central to Regional Win

Posted 11:20 PM, June 6, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- GR Catholic Central gets three goals from Grace Johnson and fends off Tri County, 5-2. The Cougars will face Unity Christian on Thursday at 6:00pm.

