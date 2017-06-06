Help needed: Sign up to be a volunteer for the Grand Rapids Triathlon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Registration for The Grand Rapids Triathlon as an athlete may be over, but it's not too late to sign up and be a volunteer.

The event is in desperate need for volunteers. The Grand Rapids Triathlon needs over 300 volunteers each year to do tasks like work the registration table, hand out medals, hand out waters, and other tasks.

Volunteer groups of 10 or more will receive $150.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon is on Sunday, June 11. For more details or to register as a volunteer, head to grandrapidstri.com.