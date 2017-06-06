Legislature keeps advancing budget despite pension impasse

Posted 6:04 AM, June 6, 2017, by

Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature is continuing to advance a $55 billion spending plan despite an impasse with Gov. Rick Snyder over teacher pensions.

House-Senate conference committees are expected to approve budgets for universities and community colleges Tuesday. Spending bills for the state police and three other state departments won approval last week.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof says lawmakers have done “heavy lifting” for Snyder in the past, and he wants the Republican governor to “help us” close the pension system to newly hired school employees. Snyder opposes the move, says it would be too costly and has suggested alternatives to address retirement debt.

GOP lawmakers designated $475 million to cover transition costs to move to a 401(k)-only system in year one. The stalemate could delay enactment of the budget.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s