Morning Buzz: Crowdfunding begins for Sigsbee Park

1. An outdated playground could be getting a face-lift thanks to generous donors.

Earlier this month, a Crowdfunding campaign was started for Sigsbee Park in Grand Rapids.

In January, it was deemed a safety hazard, forcing officials to tear it down. However the district and community members are working hard to restore it.

Plans say the new park will include an updated swing set, new play structures, and much more.

Michigan Credit Union is also helping with funds.

A groundbreaking is already set for September.

2. More than 20 cases of unsold Girl Scout cookies showed up at the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

The Berrien Springs based troop says each year, they choose a community agency, and this year it was the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Bailey accepted the generous donation, and thanked the Girl Scout Troop.

3. Styx is coming to West Michigan!

The rock band will be performing at Kalamazoo State Theatre in the fall on November 15.

While it’s several months away, tickets will be on sale soon.

Online pre-sale is on Wednesday and Thursday, and they’ll be open to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from about $50 to $100.

4. Apple is taking on Amazon’s Echo with its new “Home Pod.”

The tech giant unveiled the new smart speaker in California on Monday.

Apple says it has better sound quality than its competitors, and is a speaker first, with a smart assistant built into it. Google Home and Amazon Echo are smart assistants, with a speaker.

HomePod will cost $349 and ship in December.

5. Apple also unveiled a new feature geared toward curbing texting while driving.

Users can enable the “do not disturb while driving feature” and it will mute alerts, texts and notifications, and keep the screen dark.

Drivers can also enable an “auto reply,” so if someone sends a text, the phone will alert them that the person is driving.

The feature will roll out this fall with the new iOS 11 update.