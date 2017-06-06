Mother of missing teacher speaks: ‘He kept her away from me’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Theresa Lockhart, the beloved Spanish teacher at Schoolcraft High School, has been missing since May 18. Portage police believe her husband Christopher was the last to see her on that day. However, her mother hasn’t seen her in four years.

“He kept her away from me,” said Loretta Huyge speaking in a tone of voice that was as faint as a whisper. “It was okay until then.”

Huyge suffered a stroke a few years back and has since had trouble speaking. She said Christopher has hit her daughter in the past and has no idea where she could be now.

“I hope she is in hiding,” said Huyge during in an interview at her home. “She’ll come out.”

Court documents at the Kalamazoo County courthouse reveal Christopher’s dark side. He’s had a history of prior offenses, including a few Peeping Tom charges. However the most recent stems from a domestic assault charge in November. And ever since Theresa disappeared three weeks ago, police have named him a person of interest.

“I hope she’s okay,” said Huyge. “If anything had happened to him I hope he burns in hell.”