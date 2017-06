GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a person in a motorized wheelchair.

The crash happened about 1:00pm at the intersection of Plainfield Avenue NE and Rupert Street.

Police tell FOX 17 that a vehicle was turning left onto Plainfield and struck the person in the wheelchair who was crossing Plainfield in the crosswalk.

The person in the wheelchair suffered non-life threatening injuries.