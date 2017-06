CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – About 5,500 Consumers Energy customers are without power after an outage hit the Cedar Springs area.

The outage covers the entire city of Cedar Springs, as well as parts of Solon, Courtland, Nelson, and Algoma Townships.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map indicates power is expected to be back on around 2:00pm. Consumers Energy tells FOX 17 that a substation went out of service and crews are responding to fix the problem.