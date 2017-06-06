× ‘Renaissance’ man of Traverse City Film Festival dies

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Northern Michigan is mourning the loss of an influential and creative member of their community.

The Traverse City Film Festival says that Lars Kelto, 40, died suddenly on June 4. UpNorthLive.com reports that Kelto died from a sudden cardiac event and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Festival organizers call Kelto a foundational member of the TCFF, and he was also the technology director at TAAR and TEDxTC, and volunteered at several different nonprofits in the area.

The Traverse City Record Eagle says that Kelto also led the festival to switch to a digital format, so filmmakers could submit their works digitally and created a system so that Michael Moore, the festival co-founder, could watch the festival’s films from wherever he was.

The Traverse City Film Festival is taking donations to help the Kelto family. To contribute, click here.