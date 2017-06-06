Rockford girls lacrosse relies on experience in pursuit of 5th straight state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich -- The Rockford girls lacrosse team is 2 wins from a fifth consecutive state championship, as the Rams get ready for the state semifinals they use their past postseason experiences as a guide.

"It kind of gives our team the experience with a state championship game and the intensity it's going to take and the hard work that it takes to get to the state championship game" junior midfielder Brooklyn Neumen said. "We can't slack off because you never know what's going to happen because anything can happen in a playoff run."

Rockford takes on Northville Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at East Lansing High School. The Rams have won 27 straight games against in state teams dating back to April of 2016.