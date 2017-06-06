Second person died from Portage crash

Live – Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio on latest into sexual assault charges of three players

PORTAGE, Mich. – A second person involved in a crash in Portage last week has died.

Public Safety officers say that William Steinbach, 74, of Three Rivers, died Sunday of his injuries from the May 31 crash.  Joy Williams, 42, of Plainwell, died at the scene.

The head-on crash happened in the 9100 block of S. Sprinkle Road at about 3:00pm.

Anyone with further information on the crash should call Portage DPS at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

