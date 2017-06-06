× Two Grand Rapids schools get 3D printers for next school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two Grand Rapids high schools will have new 3D printers in their classrooms starting next school year.

The 3D printers were sponsored by Wolverine Coil Spring, Company and are part of the Kent ISD’s 3D Printer Challenge, along with Dremel.

Union and Ottawa Hills High Schools will be using the equipment with their students in the fall.

The effort is to get high quality, low cost 3D printers into schools as part of a nationwide educational effort to boost STEM learning.