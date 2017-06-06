Live – Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos testifying before Senate Appropriations Committee

Video captures woman throwing herself in front of car to save boy’s life

WARNING: The video may be unsettling for some viewers.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A stranger put her own life in danger when she stepped in front of a car to save a boy's life.

Video footage captured the boy walking with his family when all of a sudden a woman came to stand between him and a car driving out of control. Both were briefly pinned against the building. They were seriously injured and remain hospitalized.

Police say they believe the boy would have died if it had not been for Shanta Jordan's actions. She is being hailed a hero.

The driver is also hospitalized.

He's facing reckless driving and other charges.

