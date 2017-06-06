For more on the West Michigan Miracle League, visit www.wmml.org .
West Michigan Miracle League
-
Play ball! Muskegon West Softball Little League saved by generous donations
-
Biggest mom-to-mom sale returns to DeVos Place
-
Mines Golf Club provides a golfing experience like no other
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 20
-
GRFC wants ‘level playing field’ with new women’s soccer team
-
-
Waterfront Film Festival moves to new, year-round facility
-
First traces of West Nile virus detected in Michigan for 2017
-
GRPD reaches out to local youth with community outreach programs
-
One-of-a-kind pottery pieces and more at West MI Potter’s Guild Spring Show
-
Furever Homes needed: Dogs have been with Humane Society for months
-
-
5th Annual ‘Paws, Claws and Corks’ event to benefit Humane Society
-
Wrapping up the 2016-2017 West Michigan winter
-
Harvest Buffet opens at Gun Lake Casino