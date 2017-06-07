× Muskegon Heights man sentenced to 10 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stephen “Steph” Adonis Conley of Muskegon Heights appeared in court on charges for possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

The 30-year-old has a history of criminal activity including counts of aggravated assault, domestic violence and drug trafficking according to the U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge’s office.

In September 2016 Conley was arrested after he sold heroin to a police informant, prompting the police to execute a search of his home. Upon search of the residence firearms, a large amount of cash, drug paraphernalia and heroin were located.

In January 2017 Conley plead guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Trafficking in illegal drugs while having ready access to loaded handguns poses a significant risk to the community,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Conley will serve 10 years in a federal prison, and according to an additional sentence by U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney he will be under supervision for three-years after his release.