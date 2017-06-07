× 4-year-old boy struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

HESPERIA, Mich. — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle when he wandered into the roadway near the intersection of 1 Mile Road and Dickinson Avenue in Hesperia.

A 62-year-old Fremont man was traveling westbound when he hit the child. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on Monday, and requested the assistance of Aero-me to transport the child to Spectrum Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, however, police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.