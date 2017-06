Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYRACUSE, New York -- Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 22nd career playoff goal to tie a Griffins franchise record, but the Griffins lost to the Crunch 5-3 Wednesday night in game 3 of the Calder Cup finals.

Grand Rapids still leads the series 2-1 with game 4 scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. back in Syracuse.

The Crunch are now 10-0 at home this postseason.