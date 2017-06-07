Lids for Kids giving kids free helmets to promote bike safety on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual bike helmet giveaway and bicycle safety event, Lids for Kids, is once again happening in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Many children often receive a preventable brain injury when riding their bikes because they don't wear helmets, or the helmet doesn't fit correctly. Unfortunately, not every family can afford to purchase helmets.

Lids for Kids highlights the importance of bike-riding safety, and gives kids the most important tool to prevent brain injury: a helmet.

There will be volunteers that will custom-fit a free helmet on every child between the ages of 4-12 that comes to Lids for Kids. In addition to a free helmet, kids can register to win a new bike and other amazing prizes.

Kids will also have the chance to meet with local police officers, firefighters, tour the firetrucks, and play games with them.

Lids for Kids is happening on Saturday, June 10 at Garfield Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on this event, visit lidsforkidsmi.org.