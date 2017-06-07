× Mackinac Bridge now accepting credit cards for tolls

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – Getting across the Mackinac Bridge is a little easier now for people who don’t carry cash anymore.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) is now taking credit cards in the toll lanes for the bridge.

The MBA says that they began testing the system on May 23 and except for a few brief outages, more than 2,200 transactions were processed through the Memorial Day weekend.

“We’ve been testing the new system, and have reached the point we’re comfortable that it is operating reliably and securely,” said MBA Executive Secretary Bob Sweeney in a press release. “We’re happy this new feature is available for our customers, and we’re sure they’ll appreciate the additional convenience and option is offers.”

Drivers without cash or a toll card used to have to park and pay their toll at the MBA office in St. Ignace. Depending on traffic volumes, credit card use may be restricted to certain lanes to prevent backups.