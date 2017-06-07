Morning Buzz: Holland Police “Polar Patrol” giving out ice cream to community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Holland Police have launched “Operation Polar Patrol,” where they’ll be serving up free ice cream to people across the city.

Everything from the truck, to the ice cream, is funded by local businesses and the community.

The Polar Patrol’s first day will be spent at Holland High School, servicing frozen treats to students on their last day of school.

Two high schools in Grand Rapids are getting brand new 3D printers to work with next year.

It’s part of Kent Intermediate School District’s 3D printer challenge, a program sponsored by local companies and Dremel, which are providing the printers.

The superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools says the printers are the way of the future and will help when it comes to education in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Grand Rapids Griffins are getting closer to another victory in their quest for the Calder Cup.

The Griffins take their 2-0 lead in the Calder Cup Finals on the road against the Syracuse Crunch.

There’s a watch party planned at Peppino’s downtown for fans who want to tune in.

If they win tonight’s game, and again on Friday, they’ll sweep the Crunch and secure the cup.

Amazon announced that it’s offering a discount on its Prime service to low income shoppers.

Now anyone with a state issued debit card for government benefits can get a prime membership for $5.99 a month, instead of $10.99.

Prime offers free two-day shipping on lots of products, and access to video and music services.

Prime also gives members discounts on essentials like diapers.

A spokesperson said delivery could make life easier for low income customers who may not have access to reliable transportation.

New York now has a new hungry critter, and his name is Lollipop Raccoon.

When watching the video, the little guy is picking through the trash, finding a lollipop and eating it in a tree.

The video was taken in Manhattan this week.