Save the catwalk: Paid beach parking to help raise funds in Grand Haven

Posted 9:29 PM, June 7, 2017, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- The effort to save the iconic catwalk in Grand Haven continues and organizers are getting some extra help after the city decided to implement paid parking at the City Beach parking lot.

A $10 parking fee will be in effect on busy summer days at the beach. Grand Haven residents however are exempt from paying for parking.

The iconic catwalk was removed so the Army Corps of Engineers could renovate the south pier. The Committee to Save the Catwalk is looking to raise a million dollars to restore the catwalk. To date, they've raised $650,000

Construction is already underway on the pier, fixing some safety issues. However, the campaign to save the catwalk is separate from current work on the pier. The city manager's office says no tax dollars are being used for the catwalk's restoration.

The Save the Catwalk campaign is now getting even more time to raise money for the project after learning the Army Corps of Engineers pushed back its completion date. Chairperson for Save the Catwalk Erin Turrell says the pier delay is halting the catwalk project until the spring of 2018.

"It's important for the public to understand we're working on this and confident that we'll get this done," said Turrell.

Now, with some extra time, the Committee to Save the Catwalk is looking at all possible avenues of fundraising. This includes a plan from the city to implement paid parking at the City Beach Parking lot.

For opportunities to help raise money to save the catwalk, below are a number of events happening in Grand Haven:

For more information on how you can help save the catwalk, head to their website or check out 'SAVE the Catwalk' on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s