Save the catwalk: Paid beach parking to help raise funds in Grand Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- The effort to save the iconic catwalk in Grand Haven continues and organizers are getting some extra help after the city decided to implement paid parking at the City Beach parking lot.

A $10 parking fee will be in effect on busy summer days at the beach. Grand Haven residents however are exempt from paying for parking.

The iconic catwalk was removed so the Army Corps of Engineers could renovate the south pier. The Committee to Save the Catwalk is looking to raise a million dollars to restore the catwalk. To date, they've raised $650,000

Construction is already underway on the pier, fixing some safety issues. However, the campaign to save the catwalk is separate from current work on the pier. The city manager's office says no tax dollars are being used for the catwalk's restoration.

The Save the Catwalk campaign is now getting even more time to raise money for the project after learning the Army Corps of Engineers pushed back its completion date. Chairperson for Save the Catwalk Erin Turrell says the pier delay is halting the catwalk project until the spring of 2018.

"It's important for the public to understand we're working on this and confident that we'll get this done," said Turrell.

Now, with some extra time, the Committee to Save the Catwalk is looking at all possible avenues of fundraising. This includes a plan from the city to implement paid parking at the City Beach Parking lot.

For opportunities to help raise money to save the catwalk, below are a number of events happening in Grand Haven:

June 21: Fundraiser at The Eagles, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and costs $20 to attend. There will be wine and beer tasting, silent and live auctions.

June 24 & 25: Educational booth at the Grand Haven Art Festival

June 29: The D'Vine Event, Grand Haven Farmer's Market, 6-9 p.m.

For more information on how you can help save the catwalk, head to their website or check out 'SAVE the Catwalk' on Facebook.