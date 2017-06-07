Teen sentenced for bringing gun to Muskegon school

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Teenager Keith Schillaci was sentenced Wednesday for bringing a concealed weapon onto school grounds.
18-year-old Keith Schillaci was sentenced Friday morning to 100 days in jail, with credit for already serving 81 of those. Judge Timothy Hicks gave the teenager an additional 18 months of probation once he completes his stint in county jail.
Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson says that Schillaci brought a loaded handgun to the construction trade building operated by the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center on Tuesday, March 14. Earlier in the day, he allegedly brought the same gun to Oakridge High School.
After putting out a public alert regarding the teen being wanted by authorities, Schillaci was apprehended March 17th after they received a tip about his whereabouts.
Schillaci was a student at Oakridge and was a participant at the Career Tech Center.