Teen sentenced for bringing gun to Muskegon school

18-year-old Keith Schillaci was sentenced Friday morning to 100 days in jail, with credit for already serving 81 of those. Judge Timothy Hicks gave the teenager an additional 18 months of probation once he completes his stint in county jail.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson says that Schillaci brought a loaded handgun to the construction trade building operated by the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center on Tuesday, March 14. Earlier in the day, he allegedly brought the same gun to Oakridge High School.

After putting out a public alert regarding the teen being wanted by authorities, Schillaci was apprehended March 17th after they received a tip about his whereabouts.

Oakridge Schools Board of Education voted to permanently expel Schillaci from all school districts in the state of Michigan back in April. In a statement made by the teen during the board meeting where the vote took place, he allegedly said he brought the gun to school because another student had threatened to “cut out (his) jugular and leave him in a pool of blood” if Schillaci “touched his girl again.” Schillaci said in his statement that he felt threatened by the other students and was trying to protect himself.

Schillaci was a student at Oakridge and was a participant at the Career Tech Center.