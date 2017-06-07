× The Grand Rapids Public Museum is getting inside your head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The science and process behind the inner workings of the mind is a complicated concept to understand, but a local museum is hoping to make it a bit easier.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will open an interactive exhibit this fall that will take attendees into the depths of the brain for a better understanding.

Participants will travel into a giant brain through a flashing tunnel that demonstrates neurons firing and communicating, and this is just one portion of the overall exhibit.

It will feature 3-D reproductions, virtual reality, hands-in learning activities and interactive technology to better explain the brain.

The exhibit not only sheds light on the human brain, but it will also serve as education about different animals’ brains too.

“Brain: The World Inside Your Head” opens September 16. For more information visit http://www.grpm.org.