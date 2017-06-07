× Two arrested in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two people are being charged in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.

Police say that the Kent County Prosecutor has authorized charges of Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm possession against Eric Henriques and a charge of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon against Rhiannon Henriques.

The victim, a 45-year-old man was wounded in the abdomen, in the 800 block of Ballard Street SE. Police say that the victim is related to the suspects. He remains hospitalized.

Police say the shooting appears to the result of a family dispute.