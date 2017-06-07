Two injured in crash when vehicle fails to stop at traffic light

Posted 4:27 AM, June 7, 2017, by , Updated at 05:25AM, June 7, 2017
Police lights multiple night

File photo

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash just around 2 p.m. on Tuesday where two people sustained serious injuries.

76-year-old Joan Haight and 74-year-old David Kars were traveling northbound on US-31 near 8th street in separate vehicles when the accident occurred, according to police.

29-year-old Tiffany Nichols was traveling northbound when she failed to stop, colliding with one westbound vehicle at the 8th Street intersection. Following the impact, the westbound car collided with another westbound vehicle.

Nichols was not hurt during the incident.

 

