Two people arrested for allegedly passing forged checks in Ionia Co.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – Two people are in custody after allegedly trying to pass forged checks at several banks around the state.

Ionia County deputies were called Tuesday afternoon to the Preferred Credit Union on Story Road in Otisco Township on reports of a person trying to pass a forged check. Deputies were able to catch up with the person at the Belding branch of the Preferred Credit Union, where the person tried it again.

Through their investigation and interviewing the person, they arrested a second person who had allegedly passed forged checks at the same location on a different day.

The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate the situation.