Allegan Bridgefest to celebrate century-old bridge downtown

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Bridgefest is expected to be an all-day party to celebrate the 131-year-old Second Street bridge that spans the Kalamazoo River in downtown Allegan.

The event kicks off Saturday, June 10, at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Allegan Lions Club, a 5k and a Tot Trot on the iconic bridge.

During the event, The Allegan Event Z!p, a zip line over the Kalamazoo River, will have its grand opening at 10 a.m., followed by a magic show with John Dudley on the Riverfront stage at 11 a.m.

There will also be a ton of food, beer and events for the kids in addition to a few musical performances by Bridgetown, Strum, Dumb and Dumber Brother Adams of Holland, and Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish of Grand Rapids.

Bridgefest ends around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night with a fireworks show.