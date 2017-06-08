× Arrest made after report of shots fired at Oshtemo Township Red Roof Inn

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich– A suspect was arrested Thursday evening, after the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at the Red Roof Inn.

Crews were called to the location at 5425 W. Michigan Avenue in Oshtemo Township shortly before 6 p.m. Officials say shots were fired in the parking lot of the motel, and that a vehicle had left the scene.

Deputies stopped the vehicle in question near the intersection of Drake Road and Century Avenue shortly afterwards. They took the driver into custody for a weapons violation and suspected drug activity. The suspect has been lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Investigators say no injuries were sustained in the incident.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.