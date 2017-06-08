Battle Creek man pleads guilty to producing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Battle Creek man has pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography.

Matthew Andaluz, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge in a press release. Andaluz faces between 15 and 30 years in prison for the crime, and will have to register as a sexual offender.

At a plea hearing, Andaluz admitted to taking pornographic photos of a ten-year-old in his Calhoun County home in late 2010 and early 2011, according to the U.S. Attorney. Authorities tracked photos sent by Andaluz to his home in November 2016 and arrested him on December 16, 2016.

He is in custody and will be until his sentencing, which is scheduled for September 25.