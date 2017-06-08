Live – Former FBI Director James Comey testimony in Washington, D.C.

Battle Creek man pleads guilty to producing child porn

Posted 10:55 AM, June 8, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Battle Creek man has pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography.

Matthew Andaluz, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge in a press release.  Andaluz faces between 15 and 30 years in prison for the crime, and will have to register as a sexual offender.

At a plea hearing, Andaluz admitted to taking pornographic photos of a ten-year-old in his Calhoun County home in late 2010 and early 2011, according to the U.S. Attorney. Authorities tracked photos sent by Andaluz to his home in November 2016 and arrested him on December 16, 2016.

He is in custody and will be until his sentencing, which is scheduled for September 25.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s