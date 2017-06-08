Comey says Lynch tarmac meeting, directive to downplay probe prompted him to go rogue on Clinton case
(Fox News) – Former FBI Director James Comey revealed in Senate testimony Thursday that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch directed him to describe the Hillary Clinton email probe as a “matter” and not an “investigation.”
He also said that the directive, combined with Lynch’s unusual Arizona tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton, led him to make his independent announcement regarding the Clinton email probe last July.
In his closely watched Senate Intelligence Committee testimony otherwise devoted to discussing the circumstances of his firing, Comey said that tarmac meeting was a “deciding factor” in his decision to act alone to update the public on the Clinton probe — and protect the bureau’s reputation.
“There were other things, significant items,” he added, citing how “the Attorney General directed me not to call it an investigation and call it a matter—which confused me.”
“That was one of the bricks in the load that I needed to step away from the department,” Comey said.
Lynch and former President Bill Clinton met on a tarmac in Phoenix, Ariz. on June 27, 2016, which immediately raised questions about whether she—or the Justice Department—could be impartial in the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Days later, Comey called Hillary Clinton’s actions “extremely careless” but declined to recommend charges.
Comey’s statements on Thursday could potentially damage Lynch’s reputation as an impartial, leading top law enforcement officer.
“Yes, that was the thing that capped it for me,” Comey said. “I needed to protect the investigation and the FBI.”
Comey added: “There were other things that contributed to that one thing … but the committee has been briefed on classified facts.”
But Comey told lawmakers he wouldn’t have done things differently with regard to his decision on the Clinton email case.
“You have been criticized on your Clinton email decision. Did you learn anything that would have changed how you chose to inform the American people?” Chairman of Senate Intelligence Committee Richard Burr, R-N.C., asked the fired FBI director.
“Honestly, no,” Comey answered. “It caused a lot of personal pain for me – I think it was the best way to protect the justice institution—including the FBI.”
4 comments
J.B.
Well, where are the calls for Obamas,Hillarys and Lorettas heads for “obstruction of justice” ?
Yeah i did not think so….
Our “media” is a bought and paid for propaganda device and 85% of our government belongs in federal prison.
But that Trump guy…..HE is the criminal..
So says the pot to the kettle in this ever more bizarre and bass akwards country of ours…
J.B.
lol, of course my comments are being “impartially” moderated for content again.
Propaganda Unit CNN/FOX17 hard at work as usual.
arsenal tröjor
arsenal tröjor
It’s genuinely very complicated in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, therefore I
simply use internet for that purpose, and get the latest news.
Dự án el Dorado Phú Thượng
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or
weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled
upon this web site. Reading this information So i’m satisfied to express that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I came
upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot without a doubt will
make sure to don?t overlook this website and give
it a glance on a continuing basis.