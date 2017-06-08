Live – Former FBI Director James Comey testimony in Washington, D.C.

Father’s Day and summer deals at Craig’s Cruisers

Posted 11:00 AM, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:59AM, June 8, 2017

Father's Day is on June 18 this year, and that date is quickly approaching! If dad is a big kid at heart, Craig's Cruisers might be the perfect place to spend the day.

They've got a great Father's Day special, where dads can play mini-golf for free with the purchase of a child’s golf.

Craig's Cruisers also has summertime hours and Wristband Wednesdays that give the whole family quality time to play together any day during summer vacation.

Todd went to their Wyoming location and checked out all the fun activities they have to offer.

For more deals and locations, visit craigscruisers.com.

