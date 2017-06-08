Flooring and carpet choices made simple with West River Carpets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to putting flooring and carpet in a home, the process can seem overwhelming with so many choices or color, pattern, and type.

West River Carpets puts their customers needs and lifestyle first to help match them with the perfect carpeting. They have every type of carpet from durable, soft, and everything in between in a variety of patterns and colors.

Don't have a ton of money to spend on new carpet? They'll bring customers back to their storage area to take a look at quality carpets that are being sold at huge discounts.

We talked to Erin and Kristen at West River Carpets to find out what carpets are hot in the housing market.

West River Carpets is located at 4627 West River Drive in Comstock Park.

For more information visit westrivercarpets.com or call (616)-784-8181.