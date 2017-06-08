Live – Former FBI Director James Comey testimony in Washington, D.C.

June 14th is World Blood Donor Day, here’s where you can donate

Posted 11:33 AM, June 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:32AM, June 8, 2017

School's out and students go about their summer plans, keep in mind, the need for blood never goes on vacation.

In celebration of World Blood Donor Day on June 14, The American Red Cross and Michigan Blood are teaming up with Nexcare Bandages for the Nexcare give program, thanking donors and inspiring others to give blood.

The American Red Cross and Michigan Blood highly encourage people with Type O negative blood to donate as often as they can because they are the universal blood donor.

There are multiple Michigan Blood Donation Centers across West Michigan and are always accepting donations:

Main Donor Center – Grand Rapids

1036 Fuller NE
(616)-774-2300

Main Donor Center - Grandville

Grandville United Methodist Church
3140 Wilson SW

Main Donor Center – Kalamazoo Area

524 East Milham Ave
(269)-382-3879

For hours and more information on where to donate blood, visit miblood.org.

