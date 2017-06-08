× Michigan State delays planned changes in moped parking rules

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is delaying plans to curb parking for mopeds after students pushed back against the changes.

The Lansing State Journal reports students who use mopeds can continue to park at bike racks next to campus buildings through the 2017-18 school year. A plan announced in April would have required moped riders to park in designated spaces on campus beginning this fall.

The East Lansing school’s police department says plans have been pushed back to the 2018-19 school year so people can be made aware of changes.

Police have said they’ve seen an increase in moped use, making it more difficult to park bikes. Police say they’re also worried about the safety of pedestrians when people drive mopeds on sidewalks to get to bike racks.